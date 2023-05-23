Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 436.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $167.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.37 and a 1 year high of $180.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

