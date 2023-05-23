Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $46.57 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Verasity has a market cap of $46.57 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

