Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. Vertcoin has a market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $91,620.79 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0809 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,309.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00335510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.70 or 0.00555475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00067148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00424180 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,812,072 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.