Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Down 3.6%

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $31.43. 96,767 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 305,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 77.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after acquiring an additional 337,185 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Victory Capital by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 740,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,684,000 after acquiring an additional 319,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth $8,460,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Articles

