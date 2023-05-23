Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

Vinci Partners Investments stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $473.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Partners Investments during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

Featured Articles

