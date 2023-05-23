Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,006 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Columbia Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Shares of V stock traded down $6.58 on Tuesday, hitting $224.70. 3,552,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $420.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day moving average is $220.42.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

