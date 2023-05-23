Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Vishay Intertechnology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 15.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

VSH stock remained flat at $25.48 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 786,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,259. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.05 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,049,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,358,000 after acquiring an additional 83,105 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 134,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 567.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,694,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 1,440,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

