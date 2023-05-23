VMware Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 64,726 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,143% compared to the average volume of 2,886 call options.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,904. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. VMware has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $132.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $4,447,588.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,393.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VMware by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,526,461,000 after buying an additional 1,102,577 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,309,491 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,786,540,000 after purchasing an additional 718,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

