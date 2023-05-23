Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Trading 4.6% Higher

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.37 and last traded at $14.31. Approximately 368,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,483,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 7.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.61). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $445.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Vornado Realty Trust

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $179,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $376,294,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,503.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,759,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after buying an additional 9,150,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after buying an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2,435,488.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,436,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,938 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 240,844.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,354,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

