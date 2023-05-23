VRES Trading 40.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $40.13 million and $2,117.91 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017866 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,158.56 or 1.00028726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02824986 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $401.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

