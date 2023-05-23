WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR) Insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson Buys 10,626 Shares

WAM Strategic Value Limited (ASX:WAR – Get Rating) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$10,466.61 ($6,977.74).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Strategic Value alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,187 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$9,932.33 ($6,621.55).

On Monday, May 15th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 15,320 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$14,753.16 ($9,835.44).

On Thursday, May 11th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 21,801 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$21,037.97 ($14,025.31).

On Tuesday, May 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,762 shares of WAM Strategic Value stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$18,991.28 ($12,660.85).

WAM Strategic Value Stock Performance

WAM Strategic Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from WAM Strategic Value’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, April 2nd.

About WAM Strategic Value

WAM Strategic Value Limited invests in discounted assets. The company provide capital growth over medium to long term, deliver fully franked dividends and preserve capital. It also offers risk-adjusted returns and intends to invest in LIC. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Strategic Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Strategic Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.