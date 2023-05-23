Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 52,182 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $391,011,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Danaher by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 888,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,856,000 after purchasing an additional 619,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 176.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 567,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,834,000 after acquiring an additional 422,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

