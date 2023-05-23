Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,385,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $509.92. 138,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,606. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $521.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,095 shares of company stock worth $8,131,910. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.70.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

