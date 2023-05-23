Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $5,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2,596.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 894.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.16). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Featured Stories

