Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.40

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Watkin Jones Trading Down 19.2 %

Shares of LON:WJG opened at GBX 77.90 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £199.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,928.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.58. Watkin Jones has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.19 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.90 ($2.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.