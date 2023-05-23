Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WVE. StockNews.com started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Wave Life Sciences stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.81. 999,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $374.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1,038.84% and a negative net margin of 1,021.14%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 7,622,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,937,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,071 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, optimization, and production of novel stereopure oligonucleotides. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

