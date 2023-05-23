Wedbush Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $104.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $52.47 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

