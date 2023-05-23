Wedbush Boosts Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target to $104.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wedbush from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $52.47 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $93.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day moving average is $63.68. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90.
Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. Its products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.
