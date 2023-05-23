Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 257 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,376,000 after purchasing an additional 76,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,046,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,881,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.62. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $338.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

