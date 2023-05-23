Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $323,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.95. The company had a trading volume of 277,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,748. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

