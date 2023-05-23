Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 21.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 122,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,592. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

