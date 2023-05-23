Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2023

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTMGet Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 21.4% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.61% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $33,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.35. 122,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,592. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $53.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.