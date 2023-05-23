Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $28.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 34.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Omaha from $40.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BOC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.85. 218,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,540. Boston Omaha has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $652.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,214.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Boston Omaha news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,214.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brendan Joseph Keating bought 2,972 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $57,092.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,646.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

