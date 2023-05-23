Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lowered its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,075 shares during the period. Winnebago Industries makes up approximately 0.2% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.32% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,346,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,651,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 221,446 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,677,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,241,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 181,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.63. 116,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,072. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

