Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 8.8%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.38. 2,538,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,662,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wolfspeed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg A. Lowe bought 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.