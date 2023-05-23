WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,152.40 ($14.33).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.93) to GBX 1,250 ($15.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,240 ($15.42) to GBX 1,260 ($15.67) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,170 ($14.55) to GBX 1,230 ($15.30) in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 896.80 ($11.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,471.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 713 ($8.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082 ($13.46). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 927.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 916.18.

WPP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous dividend of $15.00. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,393.44%.

In other news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.12), for a total value of £33,471.36 ($41,631.04). In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 3,744 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 894 ($11.12), for a total transaction of £33,471.36 ($41,631.04). Also, insider Mark Read sold 154,765 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 933 ($11.60), for a total transaction of £1,443,957.45 ($1,795,966.98). Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.