Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 2.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. 45,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Wrap Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRTC)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.