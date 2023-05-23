Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Shares Up 2.6%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. 45,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 805,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.