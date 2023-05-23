Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 817,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,935 shares.The stock last traded at $106.82 and had previously closed at $104.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Xylem Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

