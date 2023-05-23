YES WORLD (YES) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $647,380.42 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

