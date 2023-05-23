Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,489,249,000 after buying an additional 235,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after purchasing an additional 683,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

