Zions Bancorporation, National Association Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 19,994 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 86% compared to the average volume of 10,775 call options.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,929,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $203,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after buying an additional 70,761 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

