Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.24. The stock had a trading volume of 516,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,950. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

