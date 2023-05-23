ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) vs. Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Head-To-Head Survey

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) and Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 Shengfeng Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $36.96, suggesting a potential upside of 27.27%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than Shengfeng Development.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.37% 10.09% Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.6% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.52 $987.22 million $1.34 21.67 Shengfeng Development N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than Shengfeng Development.

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats Shengfeng Development on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc. engages in the provision of comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital, privacy waybill and cloud printing. It operates through the Express Delivery and Freight Forwarding segments. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited is a contract logistics company principally in China. The Company provides integrated logistics solutions comprised of B2B freight transportation services, cloud storage services and value-added services. Shengfeng Development Limited is based in FUZHOU, China.

