2,189 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.87.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $246.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $253.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.81.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

