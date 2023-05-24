3,310 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Insulet comprises about 0.7% of AXQ Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $296.43 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $192.33 and a one year high of $335.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 262.01, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.49.

Insider Activity

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PODD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

