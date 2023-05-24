3,885 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,430.7% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,055,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,222,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 117.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,612,000 after buying an additional 1,841,228 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,253,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,411,000 after buying an additional 1,199,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,337,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,686. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

