3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. 1,414,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,519. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. 3M has a twelve month low of $97.54 and a twelve month high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

