481 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after purchasing an additional 138,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.86.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.48 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.63 and a 200 day moving average of $409.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

