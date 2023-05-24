56,760 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $735,431,120,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,023,776. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $265.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

