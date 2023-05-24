61,295 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ball by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

NYSE BALL traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 349,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,320. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.