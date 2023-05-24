6,500 Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

