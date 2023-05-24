ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated their maintains rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACAD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,764 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.