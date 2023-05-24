ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Shares Down 0.7%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as €19.84 ($21.57) and last traded at €19.90 ($21.63). Approximately 17,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 238,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.05 ($21.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($20.65) price target on shares of ADVA Optical Networking in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

ADVA Optical Networking Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €20.71 and its 200-day moving average is €21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

