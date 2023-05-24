Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Down 7.7%

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 178,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 486,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.60 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $549.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.34. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 56,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,260.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 56,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $104,886.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,979 shares in the company, valued at $542,260.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 186,089 shares of company stock worth $302,786 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 619,453 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,357,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 516,108 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth about $765,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 39.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 271,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.