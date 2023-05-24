AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Shares Up 6%

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) was up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 80,745 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 89,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.84.

AeroClean Technologies Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of -7.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroClean Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AeroClean Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 20,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

AeroClean Technologies Company Profile

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

