Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,153,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,629,000 after acquiring an additional 352,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,925,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,849,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,918.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,676,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,286,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.84. 424,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,882. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

