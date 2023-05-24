agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 4.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $20.77. Approximately 2,910,581 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,979,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.55.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $689.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. On average, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other agilon health news, insider Veeral Desai sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $117,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,834,147.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 94,173,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $1,958,815,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,000,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,244,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,666,646. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of agilon health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,116 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of agilon health by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

