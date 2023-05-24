AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.23.

AIBRF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AIB Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AIB Group from GBX 430 ($5.35) to GBX 510 ($6.34) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIB Group stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.