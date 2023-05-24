Aion (AION) Market Capitalization Achieves $601,737.78

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $601,737.78 and $1,256.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 79.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00129470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00062206 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00039131 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024476 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003873 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

