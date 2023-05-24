Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.58

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.58 and traded as high as C$11.50. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$11.44, with a volume of 1,370,893 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AQN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$939.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7677852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently -644.44%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

