Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.A) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$49.79. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at C$49.63, with a volume of 36,229 shares trading hands.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.63. The stock has a market cap of C$52.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Patrick Hannasch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.55, for a total value of C$6,755,360.00.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

