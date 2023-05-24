Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised Allied Motion Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.17. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.17 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

